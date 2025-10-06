Left Menu

Von der Leyen Faces Renewed No-Confidence Motions in EU Parliament

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, faces new no-confidence motions from far-right and left groups in the European Parliament, highlighting tensions over leadership and policy decisions. While unlikely to succeed, these motions could destabilize legislative support. Challenges cited include EU airspace security, trade deals, and migration policies.

06-10-2025
Von der Leyen Faces Renewed No-Confidence Motions in EU Parliament
Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, is once again the target of no-confidence motions brought forward by far-right and left factions in the European Parliament. Set to be voted on Thursday, the motions are unlikely to gain the necessary two-thirds majority needed to unseat her.

The calls for von der Leyen's ouster were spearheaded by France's National Rally President Jordan Bardella and Manon Aubry of France Unbowed. They argue it's time for a change in leadership amid escalating geopolitical tensions and policy disagreements.

Despite surviving a similar challenge in July, von der Leyen faces criticism over her trade agreements with the U.S. and the proposed EU-Mercosur deal, which opponents claim jeopardize environmental and agricultural interests. The motions illustrate growing unease within the EU's assembly over her administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

