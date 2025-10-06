High-Stakes Battle in Jubilee Hills: All Eyes on November Bypoll
The impending bypoll in Jubilee Hills, scheduled for November 11, has attracted significant political attention. Major parties, including BRS, Congress, and BJP, are gearing up for a fierce contest following the death of MLA Maganti Gopinath. The outcome may significantly impact future political strategies in Telangana.
The high-stakes bypoll in Jubilee Hills assembly constituency is slated for November 11, with counting on November 14. The Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced the schedule in Delhi.
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, C Sudharshan Reddy, stated that arrangements are in place to ensure an orderly election, with nominations open from October 13. Over four lakh voters are eligible to participate.
The Model Code of Conduct is now active in Hyderabad. The byelection, following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, sees Sunita Gopinath representing BRS. Meanwhile, Congress and BJP strategize intensely, hoping to capitalize on this political opportunity.
