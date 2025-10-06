In a bid to keep European unity intact, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is urging lawmakers to resist divisive tactics potentially fueled by Russian President Vladimir Putin. This comes ahead of two censure votes scheduled for later this week.

These votes, brought forward by the European Parliament's far-left and far-right factions, target von der Leyen for various policy decisions and perceived failures. However, support from the main centrist groups in the parliament suggests that the motions are unlikely to succeed.

The situation underscores ongoing political friction within the EU, with von der Leyen's leadership under scrutiny, particularly concerning her handling of trade deals and migration issues, as well as accusations of aligning with hard-right agendas to advance her policies.

