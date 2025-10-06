Left Menu

Bihar Set for Assembly Polls: Over 7 Crore Voters Gearing Up for November Electorate Exercise

Bihar prepares for assembly polls with 7.42 crore eligible voters. Elections to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14. Emphasis on security and countering misinformation during the election period. Special provisions made for first-time voters and senior citizens.

As Bihar gears up for its upcoming assembly polls, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, announced that 7.42 crore voters are slated to cast their votes. Elections are set to be conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with vote counting scheduled for November 14.

In a significant move, around 1,044 of the over 90,000 polling stations will be managed exclusively by women. Additionally, 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters will join the electorate. In efforts to ensure a smooth electoral process, mobile phone deposit facilities will be available at polling stations.

The Election Commission is also taking strict measures to maintain election integrity, including counteracting misinformation and deploying Central Armed Police Forces in sensitive areas. The EC is coordinating with district officers to ensure critical events are documented, with videography planned for several key activities. Additionally, webcasting will monitor polling stations throughout the state.

