Left Menu

Political Storm in West Bengal Amid Natural Disasters

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticized PM Narendra Modi for politicizing a natural disaster and breaching constitutional ethos after BJP leaders were attacked in north Bengal. Banerjee urged unity in crisis, accusing BJP of divisive tactics and emphasizing the need for rescue and rehabilitation over politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:50 IST
Political Storm in West Bengal Amid Natural Disasters
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee delivered a sharp rebuke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, accusing him of politicizing the recent natural calamity in the state. This came after Modi criticized the state's law and order following an attack on two BJP leaders in North Bengal.

The incident involved BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh, who were harmed by a mob while assessing the flood and landslide-stricken Dooars region. Modi's condemnation on X described the law situation as 'absolutely pathetic,' a comment Banerjee dismissed as an unfounded political charge.

Banerjee emphasized the need for unity and cooperation beyond party lines during crisis times. She urged Modi to act as the leader of the nation and not just for BJP, criticizing what she saw as opportunistic political narratives aimed at deepening regional divides in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
2
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global
3
Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

Hope for Peace: Israel and Hamas Begin Landmark Negotiations

 Global
4
Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

Supreme Court's Stand: Google Faces Major Overhaul in App Store Drama

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025