Political Storm in West Bengal Amid Natural Disasters
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticized PM Narendra Modi for politicizing a natural disaster and breaching constitutional ethos after BJP leaders were attacked in north Bengal. Banerjee urged unity in crisis, accusing BJP of divisive tactics and emphasizing the need for rescue and rehabilitation over politics.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee delivered a sharp rebuke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, accusing him of politicizing the recent natural calamity in the state. This came after Modi criticized the state's law and order following an attack on two BJP leaders in North Bengal.
The incident involved BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh, who were harmed by a mob while assessing the flood and landslide-stricken Dooars region. Modi's condemnation on X described the law situation as 'absolutely pathetic,' a comment Banerjee dismissed as an unfounded political charge.
Banerjee emphasized the need for unity and cooperation beyond party lines during crisis times. She urged Modi to act as the leader of the nation and not just for BJP, criticizing what she saw as opportunistic political narratives aimed at deepening regional divides in Bengal.
