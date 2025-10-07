Finnish Leaders to Strengthen Ties in Washington Meeting

In a significant diplomatic move, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Prime Minister Petteri Orpo will head to Washington D.C. on October 9–10 for discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, announced by the Finnish government on Monday.

The high-level talks aim to enhance bilateral relations between Finland and the United States, emphasizing the importance of commercial and economic cooperation.

Additionally, the leaders will address the pressing issue of Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine, highlighting international concerns.

