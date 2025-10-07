Left Menu

Cardinal Pizzaballa's Vision for Peace: A New Direction for Christians in the Gaza Conflict

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the top Catholic leader in the Holy Land, urges Christians to become a bridge in restoring trust between Israelis and Palestinians as talks to end the war in Gaza commence. He emphasizes the need for honest dialogue and collective efforts towards rebuilding a peaceful future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-10-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 01:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

As negotiations aimed at ending the Gaza conflict began on Monday, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the leading Catholic figure in the Holy Land, called upon Christians to act as mediators and restore trust between Israeli and Palestinian communities. Despite the daunting challenges ahead, he emphasizes that the unique position of Christians can help advance peace.

Speaking to The Associated Press in Jerusalem's contentious Old City, Pizzaballa acknowledges the deep wounds and grievances among the respective communities, urging for a pragmatic approach to commence the peace rebuilding process. The calls come as Israeli and Hamas officials engage in indirect talks under the auspices of Egypt and a US-drafted peace initiative.

With the ongoing violence taking a heavy toll across religious and social sectors, Cardinal Pizzaballa stresses the need to reevaluate political, religious, and cultural dynamics. By highlighting resilience among individuals within the region, he remains hopeful that everyday actions from diverse believers reflect humanity's persistent spirit for coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

