US Military Aid to Israel: A Multi-Billion Dollar Commitment Fuels Middle East Tensions

A new academic study reveals that the United States provided USD 21.7 billion in military assistance to Israel since the start of the Gaza war two years ago. The reports illuminate US military aid and interventions in the Middle East, along with subsequent implications and international dialogues.

A recent academic study unveils that the United States has furnished at least USD 21.7 billion in military aid to Israel in the span of two years following the onset of the Gaza war. This extensive support comes under both Biden and Trump administrations, highlighting their backing for the close ally amid ongoing regional conflicts.

The study, along with another by Brown University's Costs of War project, also sheds light on the broader security expenditures, approximately USD 10 billion, by the US in the Middle East during this period. These reports utilize publicly accessible notifications to Congress to provide a meticulous account of US military spending.

Amid indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Egypt, pressures mount for resolution. This detailed account of financial aid underlines key elements of the ongoing conflict, showcasing potential future funding without which Israel's offensive strategies against Hamas could falter.

