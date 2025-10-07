Left Menu

High-Stakes Supreme Court Showdown: Colorado's Ban on Conversion Therapy Faces Free Speech Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing a challenge to Colorado's ban on conversion therapy. Christian counselor Kaley Chiles argues the law infringes free speech rights, while the state deems it a necessary regulation for healthcare. The case fuels the broader cultural debate about LGBT rights and religious freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:36 IST
High-Stakes Supreme Court Showdown: Colorado's Ban on Conversion Therapy Faces Free Speech Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to deliberate on a crucial free speech case, questioning a Colorado law that restricts psychotherapists from engaging in conversion therapy aimed at altering a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Licensed counselor Kaley Chiles, who opposes the 2019 statute, argues that it violates First Amendment rights. The state defends the law as a regulation of professional conduct, contending it aims to protect minors from harmful practices. Governor Jared Polis and the Trump administration are locked in this cultural clash.

This case is one among similar laws across the U.S. challenged by healthcare professionals and conservative groups, spotlighting ongoing tensions between religious freedoms and protections for LGBT individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Pushes for Accelerated Development and Fiscal Reforms in Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah Pushes for Accelerated Development and Fiscal Reforms in Jammu...

 India
2
Zelenskiy Accuses Russia of Covert Operations with Oil Tankers

Zelenskiy Accuses Russia of Covert Operations with Oil Tankers

 Ukraine
3
Bird Strike Grounds Air India Flight for Safety Checks

Bird Strike Grounds Air India Flight for Safety Checks

 India
4
Kolkata Thunderbolts Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Kochi in Volleyball Showdown

Kolkata Thunderbolts Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Kochi in Volleyball S...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025