High-Stakes Supreme Court Showdown: Colorado's Ban on Conversion Therapy Faces Free Speech Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to deliberate on a crucial free speech case, questioning a Colorado law that restricts psychotherapists from engaging in conversion therapy aimed at altering a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity.

Licensed counselor Kaley Chiles, who opposes the 2019 statute, argues that it violates First Amendment rights. The state defends the law as a regulation of professional conduct, contending it aims to protect minors from harmful practices. Governor Jared Polis and the Trump administration are locked in this cultural clash.

This case is one among similar laws across the U.S. challenged by healthcare professionals and conservative groups, spotlighting ongoing tensions between religious freedoms and protections for LGBT individuals.

