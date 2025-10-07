Left Menu

Modi-Putin Birthday Diplomacy: Strengthening India-Russia Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his 73rd birthday, emphasizing the ongoing strategic partnership between India and Russia. Their communication covered reviewing the bilateral agenda and planning the upcoming India-Russia annual summit, where crucial discussions will enhance the longstanding ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin with warm birthday wishes on Tuesday, as the leaders highlighted their ongoing efforts to strengthen the special strategic partnership between the two nations.

During their fourth conversation since August, Modi extended congratulations and expressed appreciation for Putin's personal dedication to India-Russia relations. Their discussion also reviewed advancements in their shared agenda and affirmed plans to deepen the partnership.

The anticipated India-Russia summit in December promises significant developments in bilateral ties. With preparations underway, including a visit from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, leaders aim to build on historic cooperation, reinforcing Russia's role in India's foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

