Modi-Putin Birthday Diplomacy: Strengthening India-Russia Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Russian President Vladimir Putin with warm birthday wishes on Tuesday, as the leaders highlighted their ongoing efforts to strengthen the special strategic partnership between the two nations.

During their fourth conversation since August, Modi extended congratulations and expressed appreciation for Putin's personal dedication to India-Russia relations. Their discussion also reviewed advancements in their shared agenda and affirmed plans to deepen the partnership.

The anticipated India-Russia summit in December promises significant developments in bilateral ties. With preparations underway, including a visit from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, leaders aim to build on historic cooperation, reinforcing Russia's role in India's foreign policy.

