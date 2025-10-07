Political Storm Erupts in North Bengal Over Attack on BJP Leaders

Tensions have escalated in north Bengal following an attack on two BJP leaders amidst devastating floods and landslides. The Centre has demanded explanations from the state's TMC-led government, as accusations of involvement by 'jihadi elements' fuel the political firestorm.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee quickly stepped into the fray, visiting injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu in the hospital to assess his condition and extend government support. The visit came as BJP leaders criticized the alleged inaction of law enforcement, while political recriminations continued to mount.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Kiran Rijiju also weighed in, with the latter alleging JMB involvement and promising detailed reports to the Centre. Meanwhile, a fresh attack on BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon further inflamed tensions, prompting renewed calls for cooperation between central and state leaders to tackle the crisis.

