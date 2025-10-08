UK and India: Deepening Ties Without Visa Entanglements

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will not pursue a visa agreement with India as he seeks to strengthen economic connections, following a recent trade pact. Starting a two-day visit to India, Starmer is promoting the trade deal signed in July that will activate next year.

Starmer acknowledged that visas blocked previous trade negotiations, asserting the current agreement carries no visa complications. Addressing reporters on the way to India, he clarified the visit is to maximize benefits from the secured free trade agreement.

Despite public concern over immigration policies, Starmer stated visas would not be discussed during talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead, the focus is on business benefits and potential restrictions to manage immigration concerns while respecting existing returns agreements with India.

(With inputs from agencies.)