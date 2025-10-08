UK and India: Deepening Ties Without Visa Entanglements
Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain will not seek a visa agreement with India to maintain momentum in economic relations, following a new trade deal between the two nations. The focus of Starmer's visit to India is the newly signed trade agreement, deliberately excluding visa discussions to avoid past complications.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will not pursue a visa agreement with India as he seeks to strengthen economic connections, following a recent trade pact. Starting a two-day visit to India, Starmer is promoting the trade deal signed in July that will activate next year.
Starmer acknowledged that visas blocked previous trade negotiations, asserting the current agreement carries no visa complications. Addressing reporters on the way to India, he clarified the visit is to maximize benefits from the secured free trade agreement.
Despite public concern over immigration policies, Starmer stated visas would not be discussed during talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Instead, the focus is on business benefits and potential restrictions to manage immigration concerns while respecting existing returns agreements with India.
