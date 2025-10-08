Dalit Vote Bank Politics: Silence and Shoe-Hurl Incident Stir Controversy
Congress MP Tanuj Punia criticized the silence of Bihar leaders on a shoe-hurling attempt at CJI BR Gavai, highlighting deep-rooted caste issues. Punia accused NDA leaders of sidelining Dalits and using them as vote banks ahead of upcoming state elections. He emphasized Congress's commitment to social justice.
In a stirring political statement, Congress MP Tanuj Punia condemned the silence of prominent Bihar leaders over a shoe-hurling attempt at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. The incident occurred during a Supreme Court session when a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at Gavai, the second Dalit to lead India's judiciary.
Punia, addressing the media in Patna, criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi for their inaction. He questioned their loyalty to the Dalit community, whom they often seek for votes. Punia claimed the silence of these leaders reflects a deeper, systemic casteist attitude.
Asserting that Congress stands for social justice, Punia pointed towards an imagined electoral duel between the 'shoe' and the 'pen', symbolically referencing Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. He accused the NDA governments at both the Centre and state level of neglecting Dalit interests. Highlighting the economic struggles faced by Dalit families in Bihar, Punia blamed long-term NDA rule for increasing atrocities and economic disparities.
