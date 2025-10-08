Left Menu

France's Political Crisis: Solutions on the Horizon Amid Budget Deadlock

French caretaker Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is optimistic about reaching a 2026 budget deal amid France's severe political crisis. Despite tendering his resignation, Lecornu collaborates with key party leaders to avoid parliamentary elections. French markets react positively to Lecornu's hopeful stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French caretaker Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu expressed optimism on Wednesday about achieving an agreement on a 2026 budget. Despite the country's ongoing political turmoil, Lecornu remains hopeful as he continues negotiations with various political parties.

Lecornu, who recently resigned along with his cabinet, has been urged by President Emmanuel Macron to engage in urgent consultations with key political figures to address France's significant political crisis and avert snap elections.

The political uncertainty has affected market stability, yet Lecornu's comments have calmed market anxieties, with the Paris CAC 40 index seeing a modest uplift. However, opposition leader Marine Le Pen remains firm, calling for immediate elections and refusing to partake in ongoing talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

