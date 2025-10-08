Mizoram Portfolio Shuffle: New Roles for B Lalchhanzova and Vanlalthlana

Mizoram's political landscape witnessed a significant reshuffle as Minister B Lalchhanzova was tasked with the Information and Public Relations, and Printing & Stationery departments. This move was confirmed on Wednesday via an official notification.

Vanlalthlana, who previously managed these responsibilities, will now focus exclusively on the School Education, Higher and Technical Education sectors. Alongside these duties, he will also assist Chief Minister Zoramthanga on taxation matters, according to Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena's statement.

Lalchhanzova, meanwhile, will maintain his existing roles overseeing the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, and Land Revenue & Settlement sectors, adding the new departmental responsibilities to his portfolio.

