Left Menu

Tensions Surge as BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Political Violence

The BJP has accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of fostering a 'Talibani mindset' following attacks on party members. Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the lack of action against accused TMC workers involved in these incidents. He also condemned the silence of opposition leaders over the escalating violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:18 IST
Tensions Surge as BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Political Violence
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's anger is mounting as violent incidents in West Bengal spark accusations against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The party's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, alleged her government is fostering a 'Talibani mindset' following recent attacks on BJP leaders.

The allegations surfaced after BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon and others were attacked while distributing flood relief in Alipurduar, with TMC workers allegedly involved. Despite FIRs naming individuals, no arrests have been made, intensifying BJP's criticism of Banerjee's leadership.

Poonawalla slammed the opposition INDIA bloc for their silence and accused them of selective outrage. As relief efforts continue in the region, he insisted on immediate action against those responsible for the attacks, highlighting the dire situation faced by tribals in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global
2
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

 United States
3
National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

 Global
4
Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

 Senegal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025