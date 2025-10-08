Tensions Surge as BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Political Violence

BJP's anger is mounting as violent incidents in West Bengal spark accusations against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The party's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, alleged her government is fostering a 'Talibani mindset' following recent attacks on BJP leaders.

The allegations surfaced after BJP MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon and others were attacked while distributing flood relief in Alipurduar, with TMC workers allegedly involved. Despite FIRs naming individuals, no arrests have been made, intensifying BJP's criticism of Banerjee's leadership.

Poonawalla slammed the opposition INDIA bloc for their silence and accused them of selective outrage. As relief efforts continue in the region, he insisted on immediate action against those responsible for the attacks, highlighting the dire situation faced by tribals in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)