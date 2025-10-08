Commemorating Courage: IAF Chief Honors Gallant Officers at Anniversary Ceremony
Air Chief Marshal A P Singh awarded military decorations, including posthumous gallantry medals, to air warriors at the IAF's 93rd anniversary event. The awards highlighted distinguished service during operations like Sindoor. Six Unit Citations were also presented for exceptional professional contributions.
On a day of reverence and remembrance, the Indian Air Force marked its 93rd anniversary with Air Chief Marshal A P Singh at the helm, honoring the bravery and sacrifice of its air warriors.
During the ceremonial event at the Hindon air base, Air Chief Marshal Singh presented a total of 97 medals alongside six Unit Citations, acknowledging exceptional professional contributions from various squadrons.
Highlighting Operation Sindoor, the IAF chief emphasized the pivotal role of air power in national defense, underscoring the force's precise and bold actions against adversaries.
