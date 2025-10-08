Left Menu

Rajasthan's Political Clash: BJP Criticizes Congress

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore critiqued the Congress for indulging in 'cheap politics.' He dismissed allegations from Congress leaders on administrative failures, emphasizing BJP's commitment to accountability. Rathore challenged Congress to provide evidence for their claims and criticized Ashok Gehlot and Rahul Gandhi regarding their political strategies.

Rajasthan's political landscape heated up as BJP president Madan Rathore accused the Congress of engaging in 'cheap politics' and making 'irresponsible statements' without playing a constructive opposition role.

In a direct response to criticisms from Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Govind Singh Dotasra concerning recent administrative failures, Rathore emphasized that the Congress lacks moral authority due to past governance failings. He claimed the BJP government is taking swift action and ensuring justice.

Rathore further criticized Dotasra for spreading unverified allegations and questioned Gehlot's comments on Bihar elections, claiming they reflect 'delusion and denial.' The BJP chief asserted that while Congress thrives on confusion, the BJP prioritizes governance and accountability.

