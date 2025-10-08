Political Firestorm: Sukhu and the BJP's Social Media Clash

Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu accused the BJP of tarnishing his reputation through social media. An FIR was filed against college students who protested mismanagement at a government event. Sukhu claims ABVP supporters instigated the protest to create a viral video, while BJP insists mismanagement occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:08 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused the BJP of attempting to smear his reputation via social media. The accusation follows an FIR filed against college students who protested alleged mismanagement at an October 4 Animal Husbandry Department event.

Sukhu asserted that these students were uninvited and that slogans condemning him were orchestrated by ABVP supporters solely to create a viral video. Despite media reports based on social media posts, Sukhu urges further investigation into the political affiliations of the involved students.

The BJP criticized the Congress government, calling it out for overstepping bounds. Bilaspur MLA Trilok Jamwal claimed the students were invited and left without timely food. The police noted ABVP's presence at the event to disrupt. Meanwhile, Sukhu highlighted the program's successful financial support for 15,000 milk producers.

