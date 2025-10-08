BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh Vows to Fight On After Hospital Discharge

BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh has pledged to continue his advocacy for the people of West Bengal after being discharged from a hospital. Ghosh was admitted following an attack in the flood-devastated Nagrakhata area of Jalpaiguri.

Admitted alongside BJP's Malda Uttar MP Khagen Murmu on October 5, Ghosh was released on Wednesday, while Murmu remains under treatment. The BJP has accused the TMC of orchestrating the attack, an allegation the ruling party has dismissed.

Expressing gratitude to the medical staff for their care, Ghosh criticized the incident as an attempt to suppress voices that highlight governmental neglect in flood response.

(With inputs from agencies.)