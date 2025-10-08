TMC vs BJP: Tensions Soar in Tripura's Political Battleground

Political tensions escalated in Tripura as a delegation from Trinamool Congress (TMC) arrived from Kolkata, only to encounter alleged intimidation by BJP supporters, according to senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh. The incident followed a recent attack on the TMC headquarters in the state, allegedly by ruling party workers.

Stranded for over three hours at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, the TMC delegation faced challenges securing transportation to the vandalized site, reportedly chased away by BJP-backed individuals. Director General of Police Anurag Dhanakar promised a probe into the attacks, addressing TMC's three-point demand for justice.

Despite police assurances for secured transport, the incident sparked a sit-in demonstration by TMC leaders at the airport, expressing anger over the state government's role. BJP leaders dismissed the accusations, suggesting TMC's insensitivity towards flood-affected North Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)