Left Menu

TMC vs BJP: Tensions Soar in Tripura's Political Battleground

A Trinamool Congress delegation from Kolkata faced delays and alleged intimidation upon their arrival in Tripura, where they planned to investigate an attack on their headquarters. TMC claims that BJP supporters hindered their transport, sparking a standoff at the airport. The delegation sought police assurances for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 08-10-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 23:01 IST
TMC vs BJP: Tensions Soar in Tripura's Political Battleground
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions escalated in Tripura as a delegation from Trinamool Congress (TMC) arrived from Kolkata, only to encounter alleged intimidation by BJP supporters, according to senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh. The incident followed a recent attack on the TMC headquarters in the state, allegedly by ruling party workers.

Stranded for over three hours at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, the TMC delegation faced challenges securing transportation to the vandalized site, reportedly chased away by BJP-backed individuals. Director General of Police Anurag Dhanakar promised a probe into the attacks, addressing TMC's three-point demand for justice.

Despite police assurances for secured transport, the incident sparked a sit-in demonstration by TMC leaders at the airport, expressing anger over the state government's role. BJP leaders dismissed the accusations, suggesting TMC's insensitivity towards flood-affected North Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breakthrough in Gaza: Hostage Release Expected

Breakthrough in Gaza: Hostage Release Expected

 Global
2
Highlights from Sports: Stars, Deals, and Innovations

Highlights from Sports: Stars, Deals, and Innovations

 Global
3
Global Political Turmoil and Policy Shifts Unfold

Global Political Turmoil and Policy Shifts Unfold

 Global
4
Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal

Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025