Pension Reform Standoff: A Major Negotiation Hurdle in France
Caretaker French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu highlighted that President Macron's proposed pension reform is a significant barrier to forming a new government. The reform, which aims to raise the retirement age by two years, faces resistance, with potential costs of suspension estimated at 3 billion euros by 2027.
Caretaker French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has underscored the considerable challenge posed by President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform proposal, labeling it as a critical hurdle in forming a new government. This hotly contested reform is proving to be a significant sticking point in political negotiations.
During an appearance on France 2 television, Lecornu emphasized the necessity for constructive debate on the issue. The proposed changes include an increase in the legal retirement age from 62 to 64, a move that has sparked widespread debate and uncertainty.
Highlighting the financial implications, Lecornu noted that suspending the reform would cost the nation's Treasury an estimated 3 billion euros by 2027. This fiscal concern adds to the urgency of finding a path forward amidst the political contention.
