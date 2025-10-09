Tensions Flare as Ecuador Faces Political Turmoil

The political landscape in Ecuador is increasingly volatile, as President Daniel Noboa's motorcade faced an alleged assassination attempt amid escalating protests. Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack, which involved protesters throwing rocks, yet investigators have remained tight-lipped.

The anti-government demonstrations were sparked by the removal of a fuel subsidy, leading to escalating diesel prices, and organized primarily by Ecuador's largest Indigenous group. This has forced the government to declare a state of emergency across 10 provinces, a mere continuation of struggles past administrations have faced regarding similar issues.

International voices have also expressed concern. The UN has condemned the violence while urging peaceful resolutions. Meanwhile, energy minister Inés Manzano reported bullet markings on Noboa's motorcade, a claim not yet verified by authorities. The US State Department also weighed in, supporting investigations into the attack and denouncing political violence.

