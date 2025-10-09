Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Ecuador Faces Political Turmoil

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa faced an alleged assassination attempt amid rising protests over fuel price hikes. Five arrests were made, and the UN condemned the violence. Government and Indigenous leaders clash as the administration declares a state of emergency and calls for peaceful dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 09-10-2025 03:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 03:47 IST
Tensions Flare as Ecuador Faces Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

The political landscape in Ecuador is increasingly volatile, as President Daniel Noboa's motorcade faced an alleged assassination attempt amid escalating protests. Five individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack, which involved protesters throwing rocks, yet investigators have remained tight-lipped.

The anti-government demonstrations were sparked by the removal of a fuel subsidy, leading to escalating diesel prices, and organized primarily by Ecuador's largest Indigenous group. This has forced the government to declare a state of emergency across 10 provinces, a mere continuation of struggles past administrations have faced regarding similar issues.

International voices have also expressed concern. The UN has condemned the violence while urging peaceful resolutions. Meanwhile, energy minister Inés Manzano reported bullet markings on Noboa's motorcade, a claim not yet verified by authorities. The US State Department also weighed in, supporting investigations into the attack and denouncing political violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal

Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal

 Global
2
Airlines Urge Quick Wins in FAA Overhaul Amid Political Tensions

Airlines Urge Quick Wins in FAA Overhaul Amid Political Tensions

 Global
3
Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

Historic Gaza Ceasefire: Trump Announces Breakthrough Deal

 Global
4
Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu and Trump Celebrate Historic Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025