Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

The recent US military strikes off the coast of Venezuela, targeting alleged drug-trafficking boats, have become a flashpoint of geopolitical tensions. Colombia's President, Gustavo Petro, claims signs suggest Colombian citizens were aboard the latest attacked vessel, though no evidence has been presented.

President Donald Trump and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth justified the attacks, citing efforts to combat narcotrafficking networks, specifically calling out groups like the Tren de Aragua gang. The Venezuelan government, however, rebuffs these accusations, suggesting a hidden agenda aimed at regime change.

The situation in the Caribbean remains tense, with concerns of potential escalation raised by Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino. He warns of the irrationality of US actions and urges the Venezuelan public to remain vigilant. The lack of detailed information from both the US and Colombia governments further clouds the situation.

