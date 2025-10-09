Left Menu

Tensions Rise as US Military Strikes in the Caribbean Raise Questions

Colombia's President, Gustavo Petro, suggested signs that a bombed boat attacked by the US military had Colombian citizens aboard. The incident, part of a series of US strikes on alleged drug-trafficking vessels off Venezuela, has sparked controversy and warnings from Venezuelan officials about potential escalation in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 09-10-2025 05:33 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 05:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Colombia

The recent US military strikes off the coast of Venezuela, targeting alleged drug-trafficking boats, have become a flashpoint of geopolitical tensions. Colombia's President, Gustavo Petro, claims signs suggest Colombian citizens were aboard the latest attacked vessel, though no evidence has been presented.

President Donald Trump and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth justified the attacks, citing efforts to combat narcotrafficking networks, specifically calling out groups like the Tren de Aragua gang. The Venezuelan government, however, rebuffs these accusations, suggesting a hidden agenda aimed at regime change.

The situation in the Caribbean remains tense, with concerns of potential escalation raised by Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino. He warns of the irrationality of US actions and urges the Venezuelan public to remain vigilant. The lack of detailed information from both the US and Colombia governments further clouds the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

