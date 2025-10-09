Senate Clash over Trump’s Military Actions Against Drug Cartels

In a significant display of political division, Senate Republicans voted on Wednesday to block legislation designed to curtail President Trump's autonomous use of military force against drug cartels. The Democrat-led effort aimed to counter Trump's extension of presidential war powers in the Caribbean, which has included the destruction of vessels.

The vote, which ended 48-51, underlined the partisan split, with only two Republicans siding with Democrats. This marked the first congressional contest on Trump's military campaign, which has reportedly dismantled four vessels, resulting in over 20 fatalities and halting drug shipments to the U.S.

The Trump administration, defending its actions, labels drug traffickers as armed combatants, which stirred calls for more legal clarity from lawmakers. Democrats argue this could redefine military conflict norms. Although the White House has signaled a veto, dissenters, including Sen. Tim Kaine, stress the importance of legislative scrutiny over war declarations.

(With inputs from agencies.)