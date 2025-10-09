Left Menu

Arrests Made in Attacks on West Bengal BJP Leaders

Two more individuals have been arrested for their suspected roles in the attacks on West Bengal BJP leaders. This development brings the total arrests to four following a special operation by Nagrakata police. Notable figures attacked include MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-10-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 13:47 IST
Arrests Made in Attacks on West Bengal BJP Leaders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two additional individuals were arrested in connection with the recent attacks on West Bengal BJP leaders. This brings the number of arrests to four, according to a report from the police on Thursday.

The arrests took place during a special late-night operation on Wednesday, as conducted by the Nagrakata police, stated a senior official from the Jalpaiguri police district in a conversation with PTI.

Among the victims were Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh, who faced a mob attack in Nagrakata while inspecting flood and landslide damages on Monday. The FIR has named eight individuals linked to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade deal with India will boost British leadership in areas like technology: UK PM Starmer.

Trade deal with India will boost British leadership in areas like technology...

 Global
2
Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Political Bias in Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Political Bias in Bengal

 India
3
Eurogroup President Confident Amid French Political Turmoil

Eurogroup President Confident Amid French Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Gem & Jewellery Policy: A Transformative Leap for the Sector

Maharashtra's Gem & Jewellery Policy: A Transformative Leap for the Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025