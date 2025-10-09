Arrests Made in Attacks on West Bengal BJP Leaders

In a significant development, two additional individuals were arrested in connection with the recent attacks on West Bengal BJP leaders. This brings the number of arrests to four, according to a report from the police on Thursday.

The arrests took place during a special late-night operation on Wednesday, as conducted by the Nagrakata police, stated a senior official from the Jalpaiguri police district in a conversation with PTI.

Among the victims were Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh, who faced a mob attack in Nagrakata while inspecting flood and landslide damages on Monday. The FIR has named eight individuals linked to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)