Arrests Made in Attacks on West Bengal BJP Leaders
Two more individuals have been arrested for their suspected roles in the attacks on West Bengal BJP leaders. This development brings the total arrests to four following a special operation by Nagrakata police. Notable figures attacked include MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh.
In a significant development, two additional individuals were arrested in connection with the recent attacks on West Bengal BJP leaders. This brings the number of arrests to four, according to a report from the police on Thursday.
The arrests took place during a special late-night operation on Wednesday, as conducted by the Nagrakata police, stated a senior official from the Jalpaiguri police district in a conversation with PTI.
Among the victims were Maldaha Uttar MP Khagen Murmu and Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh, who faced a mob attack in Nagrakata while inspecting flood and landslide damages on Monday. The FIR has named eight individuals linked to the incident.
