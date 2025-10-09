Milind Deora Lauds Modi's Anti-Terror Strategy

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has commended the Narendra Modi government for its determined approach to combating terrorism, asserting a marked improvement in anti-terror capabilities under Modi's leadership compared to the UPA regime.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Deora highlighted the perceived confusion during the UPA years, arguing that the current government showcases a strong political will in safeguarding national security. He attributed the enhancement of anti-terrorism measures to Modi's clear vision and policies.

Deora's comments come amid political discourse, as he echoed the ruling BJP's stance and acknowledged the leadership's approach to terrorism. However, he faced criticism from NCP leader Rohit Pawar for aligning with the BJP's views despite his past allegiance to Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)