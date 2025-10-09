Left Menu

Milind Deora Lauds Modi's Anti-Terror Strategy

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora praised Prime Minister Modi's government for its political will to combat terrorism, contrasting it to the previous UPA regime's perceived indecision. He credited Modi's leadership with enhancing India's anti-terrorism capabilities and ensuring national security. Deora's remarks align with the ruling BJP's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:27 IST
Milind Deora Lauds Modi's Anti-Terror Strategy
Milind Deora
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora has commended the Narendra Modi government for its determined approach to combating terrorism, asserting a marked improvement in anti-terror capabilities under Modi's leadership compared to the UPA regime.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Deora highlighted the perceived confusion during the UPA years, arguing that the current government showcases a strong political will in safeguarding national security. He attributed the enhancement of anti-terrorism measures to Modi's clear vision and policies.

Deora's comments come amid political discourse, as he echoed the ruling BJP's stance and acknowledged the leadership's approach to terrorism. However, he faced criticism from NCP leader Rohit Pawar for aligning with the BJP's views despite his past allegiance to Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade deal with India will boost British leadership in areas like technology: UK PM Starmer.

Trade deal with India will boost British leadership in areas like technology...

 Global
2
Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Political Bias in Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Political Bias in Bengal

 India
3
Eurogroup President Confident Amid French Political Turmoil

Eurogroup President Confident Amid French Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Gem & Jewellery Policy: A Transformative Leap for the Sector

Maharashtra's Gem & Jewellery Policy: A Transformative Leap for the Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025