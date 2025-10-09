Left Menu

Echoes of Legacy: North Korea's Party Anniversary

North Korea celebrated the 80th anniversary of its Workers' Party with speeches by Kim Jong Un and attendance from delegations like Russia and China. The event underlined international support for Russia and emphasized the enduring influence of the past leaders of the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:51 IST
Echoes of Legacy: North Korea's Party Anniversary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that underscores the continued diplomatic maneuvering on the Korean peninsula, leader Kim Jong Un extolled the virtues of North Korea's Workers' Party on the occasion of its 80th anniversary. The significance of the event was marked by the presence of delegates from China, Russia, and Vietnam, showcasing a blend of international relations and historical homage.

The celebrations, which saw Vietnamese Communist Party leader To Lam in Pyongyang after two decades, also revolved around bilateral ties and agreements. Notably, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's visit reaffirms Pyongyang's allegiance to Moscow, particularly highlighting North Korea's support for Russia's activities in Ukraine.

Reflecting on party legacy, Kim Jong Un gave a ceremonious speech at the Party Founding Museum in Pyongyang, reinforcing ideological continuity and pledging to uphold the sanctity and vitality of his party as imparted by its founders. With military parades anticipated, North Korea seeks to amplify its global stature through these orchestrated commemorations and diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade deal with India will boost British leadership in areas like technology: UK PM Starmer.

Trade deal with India will boost British leadership in areas like technology...

 Global
2
Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Political Bias in Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Accuses Election Commission of Political Bias in Bengal

 India
3
Eurogroup President Confident Amid French Political Turmoil

Eurogroup President Confident Amid French Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Gem & Jewellery Policy: A Transformative Leap for the Sector

Maharashtra's Gem & Jewellery Policy: A Transformative Leap for the Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025