In a move that underscores the continued diplomatic maneuvering on the Korean peninsula, leader Kim Jong Un extolled the virtues of North Korea's Workers' Party on the occasion of its 80th anniversary. The significance of the event was marked by the presence of delegates from China, Russia, and Vietnam, showcasing a blend of international relations and historical homage.

The celebrations, which saw Vietnamese Communist Party leader To Lam in Pyongyang after two decades, also revolved around bilateral ties and agreements. Notably, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's visit reaffirms Pyongyang's allegiance to Moscow, particularly highlighting North Korea's support for Russia's activities in Ukraine.

Reflecting on party legacy, Kim Jong Un gave a ceremonious speech at the Party Founding Museum in Pyongyang, reinforcing ideological continuity and pledging to uphold the sanctity and vitality of his party as imparted by its founders. With military parades anticipated, North Korea seeks to amplify its global stature through these orchestrated commemorations and diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)