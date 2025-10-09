Left Menu

Trump's Contentious Quest for the Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump's pursuit of the Nobel Peace Prize gains attention amidst speculation over the next laureate. Despite high-profile nominations, experts doubt his chances due to his unilateral approach. The Nobel Committee prioritizes sustainable peace over quick wins, making Trump's prospects uncertain.

Updated: 09-10-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:13 IST
Trump's Contentious Quest for the Nobel Peace Prize
Donald Trump's relentless pursuit of the Nobel Peace Prize has become a focal point as speculation swirls over the potential recipient. Despite boasting high-profile nominations, experts argue that Trump's approach lacks the multilateral diplomacy that the Norwegian Nobel Committee favors.

Critics highlight Trump's apparent disdain for global institutions and climate change concerns, suggesting that his credentials may not align with the committee's values. Although public lobbying campaigns emphasize his role in the Abraham Accords and recent efforts in the Gaza conflict, sustained peace remains in question.

The committee, prioritizing sustainable and multilateral peace initiatives over immediate successes, appears to view Trump's prospects as remote. Skepticism surrounds his rhetoric and political pressure, reminiscent of past controversies, casting doubt on his likelihood of clinching the prestigious award.

