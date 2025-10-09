A Historic Breakthrough: Ceasefire Brings Hope to Gaza

A landmark ceasefire and hostage agreement has been announced in Gaza under the aegis of U.S. President Donald Trump's peace initiative. Scheduled to be signed in Sharm el-Sheikh, this deal has sparked celebrations among Israelis and Palestinians, despite ongoing airstrikes in some regions of Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted that the ceasefire will commence after Israeli governmental ratification. While negotiations continue over releasing Palestinian prisoners, on-the-ground tensions persist with ongoing Israeli airstrikes reported in Gaza City suburbs.

This agreement, a significant diplomatic victory for Trump, has attracted global attention, despite various unresolved issues surrounding Gaza's governance post-conflict. While praised internationally, it faces criticism from Israeli far-right factions. The next phase involves an international body led by Trump planning Gaza's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)