Assembly Uproar: Distasteful Remarks Ignite Political Tensions
A CPI(M) MLA's remarks about differently-abled people in the Assembly sparked outrage from the Opposition Congress-led UDF. The MLA mocked UDF members by comparing them to a man without hands. The Opposition accuses the ruling party of making unparliamentary comments, demanding an apology and withdrawal of the statement.
Distasteful remarks made by a CPI(M) MLA about differently-abled individuals during an Assembly session have triggered significant backlash from the Opposition Congress-led UDF. MLA P P Chitharanjan's comments were made amid protests concerning the Sabarimala gold row.
The Alappuzha MLA's words drew sharp criticism from Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, who accused Speaker A N Shamseer of shielding LDF MLAs and ministers guilty of making unparliamentary remarks. Satheesan highlighted the inconsistency in the Speaker's actions, citing previous derogatory comments about an Opposition MLA's stature.
The controversy has led to demands for an apology from Chitharanjan. KPCC working president and Congress Parliamentary Party secretary A P Anil Kumar also called for the expunging of the offensive statement from Assembly records, decrying the disgraceful remark as an insult to parliamentary decorum.
