Controversy Erupts Over Arms License Approval in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab has leveled serious allegations against Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam. Parab claims that Kadam ignored police advice by granting an arms license to Sachin Ghaywal, brother of infamous gangster Nilesh Ghaywal. This has sparked a political controversy regarding the license approval process.

Addressing the media, Parab insisted that he would approach Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to demand Kadam's dismissal. He cited the police report, which highlighted Sachin Ghaywal's criminal background, as evidence that granting the license was inappropriate. Kadam, exercising his role as a quasi-judicial authority, defended his decision, asserting that no criminal cases were pending against Sachin at the time.

Kadam addressed the issue on social media, stating that comprehensive documentation and court orders were reviewed before permitting the license. Despite this, Parab criticized the Chief Minister's support of Kadam, threatening continued pressure until action is taken. Historically, Parab and Kadam's father, Ramdas Kadam, have had a longstanding rivalry in the region.

