Czech Election Winner Andrej Babis Commits Support to Ukraine

Andrej Babis, the winner of the Czech election, revealed on Thursday his discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Babis expressed his support and optimism for a rapid resolution to Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

Babis, who had promised to terminate a Czech program providing ammunition to Ukraine, shared his communication with Zelenskiy on social media platform X.

They concurred that, circumstances allowing, Babis would make a visit to Ukraine next year to further the supportive dialogue between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)