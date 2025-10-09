Left Menu

Czech Election Winner Andrej Babis Commits Support to Ukraine

Czech election winner Andrej Babis announced his conversation with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, expressing support and the hope for a swift conclusion to the conflict with Russia. Babis, previously pledging to end Czech ammunition supplies to Ukraine, plans a visit to the country next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Andrej Babis, the winner of the Czech election, revealed on Thursday his discussion with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Babis expressed his support and optimism for a rapid resolution to Ukraine's ongoing conflict with Russia.

Babis, who had promised to terminate a Czech program providing ammunition to Ukraine, shared his communication with Zelenskiy on social media platform X.

They concurred that, circumstances allowing, Babis would make a visit to Ukraine next year to further the supportive dialogue between the two nations.

