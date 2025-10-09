Left Menu

Mayawati Debunks Rumors of Azam Khan's BSP Switch at Lucknow Rally

BSP chief Mayawati denies rumors of meeting Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan amid speculation of his switch to BSP. The buzz arose from Khan's supposed discontent with SP leadership during his incarceration. Despite rumors, Khan reaffirmed his allegiance to SP, while Mayawati addressed supporters in Lucknow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:34 IST
In a strong rebuttal to swirling rumors, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati made it clear she does not engage in secretive meetings, implicitly countering claims about Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan considering a shift to BSP.

The speculation emerged after Khan's discontent with his party's leadership during his incarceration. Despite social media buzz suggesting his possible party switch, Khan has dismissed these rumors by welcoming SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at his home in Rampur.

During her Thursday rally in Lucknow, Mayawati emphasized transparency in her dealings, addressing the rumors without directly naming Khan, who in turn reaffirmed his commitment to the SP, thereby quelling the speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

