BJP Criticizes NC's First Year Governance in Jammu & Kashmir

BJP's national general secretary Tarun Chugh has called on the National Conference (NC) to publicly release a performance report marking its first year in office in Jammu and Kashmir. Chugh claims the NC has not upheld its election commitments and is sidestepping accountability.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chugh points out, has approved 95% of decisions taken by the current government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Consequently, he argues that allegations of dual-power governance issues are diversions constructed by the NC to conceal its shortcomings.

The BJP emphasizes its commitment to contesting upcoming Assembly bypolls and the Rajya Sabha election with full vigor. Recent party gatherings reflect their preparation, with Chugh criticizing rival political parties for less grassroots-oriented leadership structures.

