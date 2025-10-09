India-UK Partnership: A Pillar for Global Stability and Progress

The India-UK partnership stands as a beacon of stability in uncertain times, emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The talks led to announcements on defense and maritime collaborations, alongside a historic free trade agreement enhancing bilateral ties.

Emphasizing shared democratic values, the leaders highlighted their reliable partnership driven by talent and technology, poised to build a brighter future. The visit marked Starmer's first to India, strengthening cooperation in critical sectors, including defense, technology, and energy, amid ongoing global challenges.

Trade agreements and defense strategies topped the agenda, with plans for advanced missile systems and a commitment to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific. Climate cooperation and technology startups also featured prominently, reflecting the nations' commitment to sustainable development and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)