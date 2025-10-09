Left Menu

Putin Admits Russian Responsibility in Azerbaijani Jet Tragedy

Russian President Vladimir Putin openly admitted responsibility for the December crash of an Azerbaijani airliner that killed 38 people. This statement was made during his meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliev in Dushanbe, amid criticisms from Aliev for Russia's handling of the incident.

Putin Admits Russian Responsibility in Azerbaijani Jet Tragedy
In a rare admission, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Thursday that Russia's air defenses were to blame for the December crash of an Azerbaijani airliner that killed 38 people. This marks his first acknowledgment of responsibility for the tragic incident.

Putin expressed this at a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, where both leaders were attending a summit of former Soviet states. The conversation between the two leaders comes amid ongoing tensions over the incident.

The Azerbaijan Airlines jet was mistakenly hit by Russian fire while flying from Baku to Grozny, Chechnya. Azerbaijani officials reported that despite attempts to land in western Kazakhstan, the jet tragically crashed. President Aliev challenged Moscow on its attempts to downplay the severity of the situation.

