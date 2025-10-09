Left Menu

Gen Z Uprising: The Fight Against Corruption and Censorship

Eighteen Gen Z activists, including Dr. Nicholous Bhusal, were arrested in Nepal. Protests demand the arrest of ex-PM K P Sharma Oli and ex-minister Ramesh Lekhak for alleged corruption and censorship. The demonstrations, marred by the deaths of 76 people, continue against government oppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal Police arrested 18 Gen Z activists, including Dr. Nicholous Bhusal, during a protest demanding the arrest of former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and ex-home minister Ramesh Lekhak. The activists accuse them of corruption and the violence that left 76 dead.

The Gen Z group staged anti-government protests on September 8 and 9, leading to the deaths of 76 people amid a strong security crackdown. The protests criticize the government's corruption and the censorship of social media.

A probe commission, led by former justice Gauri Bahadur Karki, investigates the excessive force used against protestors. The demonstrations led to the resignation of the Oli-led government, with protesters demanding accountability for the violence inflicted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

