Nepal's Interim Government Scales Down Ex-PMs' Security Forces

Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki reduced the security personnel assigned to former Prime Ministers K P Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’. Citing excesses beyond official standards, Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal withdrew 61 personnel in total. This comes after violent protests over Oli's resignation due to corruption charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a decisive move, Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, on Thursday, scaled down the security apparatus around former leaders K P Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'. This action reflects a significant cut following allegations of exceeding the official security norms.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, led by Om Prakash Aryal, announced the recall of a total of 61 personnel, with 27 removed from Oli's detail and 34 from Prachanda's team. The rationale was to align security measures with the official standards, highlighted the ministry source.

The decision followed mass protests against Oli's government, which saw his resignation amid corruption charges, further fueled by a ban on social media. Protests turned tragic with numerous casualties, prompting changes in the security assignments as the interim government under Karki took charge.

