Russian-Arab Summit Postponed Amidst Diplomatic Hurdles

The Russian-Arab summit planned for October 15 in Moscow has been postponed. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani agreed on this decision due to the active phase of U.S. President Trump's Gaza Strip normalisation plan, affecting the attendance of many Arab leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:11 IST
Russian-Arab Summit Postponed Amidst Diplomatic Hurdles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani have mutually agreed to postpone the upcoming Russian-Arab summit, initially scheduled for October 15 in Moscow.

The decision was taken due to the active phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for normalisation in the Gaza Strip, which complicates the ability of many Arab state leaders to attend the summit personally.

The Kremlin made the announcement on Thursday, highlighting the diplomatic hurdles obstructing the meeting's timeline. The summit's delay reflects broader geopolitical tensions impacting diplomatic engagement.

