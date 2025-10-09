Russian-Arab Summit Postponed Amidst Diplomatic Hurdles

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani have mutually agreed to postpone the upcoming Russian-Arab summit, initially scheduled for October 15 in Moscow.

The decision was taken due to the active phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for normalisation in the Gaza Strip, which complicates the ability of many Arab state leaders to attend the summit personally.

The Kremlin made the announcement on Thursday, highlighting the diplomatic hurdles obstructing the meeting's timeline. The summit's delay reflects broader geopolitical tensions impacting diplomatic engagement.