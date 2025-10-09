Trump Ready to Address Israeli Lawmakers
U.S. President Donald Trump announced his willingness to address the Israeli Knesset, stating he would speak if invited by the officials there. This announcement was made during a White House meeting with his Cabinet.
In a notable diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his willingness to address the Israeli Knesset. Trump, known for his engaging speeches, stated that he would accept the invitation if extended by Israeli officials.
This announcement came amid a White House meeting with his Cabinet, underlining the administration's focus on international relations and significant bilateral engagements.
As speculation arises about the topics Trump might cover, attention turns to the potential impact of his speech on U.S.-Israel relations at a critical juncture.
