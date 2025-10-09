Modi Praises Trump on Gaza Peace Success Amid US-India Strain

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to US President Donald Trump for the advancement of a peace plan involving Gaza, highlighting the American leader's efforts towards ending longstanding hostilities.

The conversation took place amid ongoing tensions between India and the US due to hefty tariffs imposed by Washington on Indian goods, alongside levies related to India's Russian oil purchases.

Further illustrating diplomatic efforts, Modi also engaged with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, thanking him for progress in the peace initiatives, while spotlighting the humanitarian needs within Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)