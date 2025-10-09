Left Menu

Modi Praises Trump on Gaza Peace Success Amid US-India Strain

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended US President Donald Trump for the breakthrough in the Gaza peace plan, emphasizing its significance in ending hostilities. This occurs amidst tensions over US tariffs on Indian goods. Modi also spoke with Israeli PM Netanyahu, highlighting progress and advancing humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:48 IST
Modi Praises Trump on Gaza Peace Success Amid US-India Strain
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to US President Donald Trump for the advancement of a peace plan involving Gaza, highlighting the American leader's efforts towards ending longstanding hostilities.

The conversation took place amid ongoing tensions between India and the US due to hefty tariffs imposed by Washington on Indian goods, alongside levies related to India's Russian oil purchases.

Further illustrating diplomatic efforts, Modi also engaged with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, thanking him for progress in the peace initiatives, while spotlighting the humanitarian needs within Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

Ceasefire Deal in Gaza: A Path to Peace or Temporary Fix?

 Global
2
Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas, Netanyahu's office says, reports AP.

Israeli Cabinet approves 'outline' of deal to release hostages held by Hamas...

 Global
3
Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Contentment

Dan Ticktum's Electrifying Career Shift: From F1 Dreams to Formula E Content...

 Global
4
Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

Justice Barroso Steps Down: A New Era for Brazil's Supreme Court

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025