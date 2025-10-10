Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

In a recent development, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has proposed that Qatar could act as a mediator to end the United States' military deployment in territorial waters near Venezuela. This initiative comes amidst heightened tensions after the US military sank small boats allegedly carrying drugs in the area.

President Petro, speaking during a visit to Brussels, suggested that Qatar, known for mediating tense global situations, would be effective in convincing the US to cease its military actions in the Caribbean Sea. The proposal follows unverified claims by Petro that Colombians were on a boat destroyed by US forces.

While the White House denied Petro's claims about Colombians being aboard and requested a retraction, they acknowledged Colombia as a vital strategic partner. Despite policy diversions, both the US and Colombia express commitment to collaboration on mutual priorities, including addressing drug trafficking strategically.

