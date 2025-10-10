Trump Hints at Potential New Sanctions on Russia

President Donald Trump indicated that his administration might impose new sanctions on Russia, responding with 'I might' to a question at the White House. Trump's remarks were made during a joint appearance with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

In addition to sanctions, Trump addressed military dynamics in Europe, confirming that the United States had no intentions of withdrawing troops stationed there. 'We have a lot of troops in Europe, as you know, a lot, and we can move them around a little bit, but no, basically we'll be, we'll be pretty much set,' Trump stated, asserting that the U.S. military presence will remain stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)