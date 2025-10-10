Legal Showdown: Letitia James Indicted Amidst Trump's Political Battle

New York Attorney General Letitia James was charged with bank fraud on Thursday, intensifying her long-standing conflict with former President Donald Trump. The indictment by a Virginia grand jury follows Trump's numerous critiques of James, whom he views as a political adversary.

James, well-known for her legal actions against Trump, including a significant civil fraud case involving overstated net worth, is now at the center of an FBI investigation. The probe, initiated after claims by Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte, explores allegations that James falsified mortgage records.

The investigation is seen by some as part of Trump's retributive agenda against his political and legal challengers. Meanwhile, James' office condemns these actions as a concerning misuse of justice, emphasizing their commitment to upholding legal integrity and opposing political manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)