North Korean leader Kim Jong Un asserted the country's increasing global prominence at an event commemorating the ruling Workers' Party's founding, as reported by state media on Friday. Foreign dignitaries attended, underscoring North Korea's strengthening diplomatic ties.

Kim emphasized the Workers' Party's flawless 80-year history, attributing North Korea's advancements to the people's wisdom and strength. "We face no obstacle we cannot overcome," he declared at Pyongyang's May Day stadium, where foreign delegations were present.

Following Kim's recent diplomatic engagement in Beijing, guests including China's Li Qiang, Vietnam's To Lam, and Russia's Dmitry Medvedev joined anniversary celebrations. Art performances and discussions to advance bilateral ties and global cooperation were highlights, showcasing North Korea's strategic international partnerships.

