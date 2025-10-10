Trump's Global Diplomatic Ventures: Peace or Prize?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's bid for a Nobel Peace Prize may not prevail, as world leaders head towards the prestigious decision on Friday. His recent role in brokering a host of ceasefires and peace talks around the world remains under scrutiny.

In Gaza, Trump's recent ceasefire and hostage deal evoked mixed reactions. Observers highlight that while the deal signifies diplomatic progress, it arguably arrived too late for Nobel consideration. His interventions in longstanding disputes from Armenia to North Korea have been met with varying degrees of success and skepticism.

Whether in facilitating economic agreements in Armenia or intervening in India-Pakistan tensions, Trump's attempts highlight a complex narrative of leadership on the international stage. The global community remains divided on whether these interventions encapsulate genuine peace efforts necessary to merit the Nobel accolade.

