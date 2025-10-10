Scandal Unfolds: Unification Church Leader Indicted in Bribery Case

On Friday, Han Hak-ja, the 82-year-old leader of the Unification Church, was indicted by South Korea's special prosecutor on serious charges, including her alleged involvement in bribing the spouse of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The charges against Han include violations such as the Political Funds Act, illegal solicitation, incitement to destroy evidence, and embezzlement, as confirmed by the prosecutor's office in an official statement.

Despite these serious accusations, Han has consistently maintained her innocence, labeling the charges as "false information". She remains in detention, following a court-issued arrest warrant last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)