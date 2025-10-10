Left Menu

Scandal Unfolds: Unification Church Leader Indicted in Bribery Case

Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, has been indicted in South Korea on charges related to bribery, political fund violations, and more. Despite denying the allegations, Han faces legal proceedings after being detained. The indictment marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 10-10-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 11:50 IST
Scandal Unfolds: Unification Church Leader Indicted in Bribery Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

On Friday, Han Hak-ja, the 82-year-old leader of the Unification Church, was indicted by South Korea's special prosecutor on serious charges, including her alleged involvement in bribing the spouse of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The charges against Han include violations such as the Political Funds Act, illegal solicitation, incitement to destroy evidence, and embezzlement, as confirmed by the prosecutor's office in an official statement.

Despite these serious accusations, Han has consistently maintained her innocence, labeling the charges as "false information". She remains in detention, following a court-issued arrest warrant last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza started at noon local time, reports AP.

Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza started at noon local time...

 Global
2
European Markets Juggle Gains Amid Geopolitical and Economic Shifts

European Markets Juggle Gains Amid Geopolitical and Economic Shifts

 Global
3
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Colloquial Critique Sparks Debate

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Colloquial Critique Sparks Debate

 India
4
Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

Courage and Conviction: Maria Corina Machado's Nobel Peace Win

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025