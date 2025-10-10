Scandal Unfolds: Unification Church Leader Indicted in Bribery Case
Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, has been indicted in South Korea on charges related to bribery, political fund violations, and more. Despite denying the allegations, Han faces legal proceedings after being detained. The indictment marks a significant development in the ongoing investigation.
- Country:
- South Korea
On Friday, Han Hak-ja, the 82-year-old leader of the Unification Church, was indicted by South Korea's special prosecutor on serious charges, including her alleged involvement in bribing the spouse of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The charges against Han include violations such as the Political Funds Act, illegal solicitation, incitement to destroy evidence, and embezzlement, as confirmed by the prosecutor's office in an official statement.
Despite these serious accusations, Han has consistently maintained her innocence, labeling the charges as "false information". She remains in detention, following a court-issued arrest warrant last month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Scandal Unification: The Indictment of South Korea's Religious Leader
Indictment Drama: Legal Battles Intensify for Letitia James and Trump Administration
High-Stakes Showdown: Political Power Struggle Intensifies with James' Indictment
Political Showdown: Indictment of Letitia James Sparks Legal Drama
Political Shadows: Indictment of Letitia James Amidst Trump's Retribution