Trade Secret Turmoil: Taiwan Files Additional Indictments

Taiwanese prosecutors have filed new indictments against the Taiwan unit of Tokyo Electron and three others for alleged theft of trade secrets from TSMC. The case, linked to violations of the National Security Act and Trade Secrets Act, could lead to fines of up to T$120 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:55 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:55 IST
Taiwanese prosecutors announced on Monday additional indictments against Tokyo Electron's Taiwan unit and three other defendants. The case involves alleged trade secret theft from TSMC.

This follows last month's charges against the Taiwan unit for violating the National Security Act and the Trade Secrets Act. A former employee was already indicted in August for similar charges.

Tokyo Electron, the Japanese chipmaking equipment manufacturer, clarified that the parent company remains unaffected by these legal proceedings, with no financial repercussions reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

