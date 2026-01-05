Trade Secret Turmoil: Taiwan Files Additional Indictments

Taiwanese prosecutors announced on Monday additional indictments against Tokyo Electron's Taiwan unit and three other defendants. The case involves alleged trade secret theft from TSMC.

This follows last month's charges against the Taiwan unit for violating the National Security Act and the Trade Secrets Act. A former employee was already indicted in August for similar charges.

Tokyo Electron, the Japanese chipmaking equipment manufacturer, clarified that the parent company remains unaffected by these legal proceedings, with no financial repercussions reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)