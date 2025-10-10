Left Menu

Macron's Last Stand: Navigating France's Political Paralysis

In a bid to break France's persistent political deadlock, President Emmanuel Macron plans to appoint a new prime minister amid the nation's economic challenges. With Macron's second term struggling under mounting debt and lack of parliamentary majority, the new appointment is seen as a critical move for his administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-10-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 12:35 IST
In a nation gripped by political turmoil, French President Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new prime minister on Friday, marking a critical juncture in his administration's attempt to overcome a persistent political deadlock.

The appointment, viewed as Macron's last viable opportunity to reinvigorate his leadership, comes amidst mounting economic challenges and dwindling parliamentary support, with his second term at an apparent impasse.

Outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's sudden resignation earlier this week underscored the deepening crisis, as France grapples with soaring debt and social tensions. The move has intensified scrutiny on Macron's leadership and heightened uncertainty regarding France's future political direction.

